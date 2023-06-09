: Glaring loopholes in the ongoing Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project remained at the centre of discussion during a meeting of the house committee on Buddha Nullah here on Thursday to review the progress of the project being taken up at a cost of around ₹650 crore. Panel warns of action against officials for not checking untreated discharge in Buddha Nullah

The issue of the discharge of industrial, domestic, and dairy waste, including cow dung, into the water body was highlighted at the meeting after which the panel members said that the officers responsible for not checking the violations will be held responsible.

The meeting was chaired by Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal, who is also the chairman of the committee. AAP Rajya Sabha member and environment activist Balbir Singh Seechewal was also present at the meeting held at the Circuit House on Thursday.

The committee members said that the responsibility of the officials of different departments, including the Punjab Pollution Control Board, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and municipal corporation will be fixed.

During the meeting, officials of PPCB and the Sewerage board were also reprimanded for delays and inaction.

They said that it has been decided that punitive action will be taken against those who would be at fault, while those with contributions will be rewarded.

The seven-member committee was formed in July last year by the Punjab Legislative Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to ensure the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah. MLA Madan Lal Bagga and Kulwant Singh Sidhu who were present in the meeting are also part of the panel.

Untreated water found flowing into Nullah

Untreated water was found flowing into the Buddha Nullah from Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) established at the focal point. Panel chairman Grewal said that MC and PPCB have been asked to take samples and take further action.

MP Seechewal also inspected the working of the Jamalpur sewer Treatment Plant (STP) and CETP in Focal Point, Tajpur Road, and Bahadurke Road.

Project to miss deadline

While the official deadline to complete the project had been earlier fixed at December 2023, MLA Grewal stated that it is expected to complete by April 2024.

Rajya Sabha member Seechewal said that the project to establish different sewage treatment plants has completed the 111 STP at Bhattian and the process for setting up a biogas plant for dairy waste is also under progress.

“There is no fixed deadline as the discharge needs to be stopped immediately, as when the treatment starts functioning, the progress will become visible,” he said.

He also said that Buddha Nullah should be called Buddha Dariya.

Drainage department directed to demarcate land

While the total length of the Buddha Nullah is 47.55km, a total of 14km flows through Ludhiana City. More than two years after the start, the work to demarcate the land has still not been completed.

Seechewal said that the drainage department has been directed to demarcate the area of the Buddha Nullah and remove the encroachments. The chain fencing was done as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal and people should stop throwing waste into the water body.

Temporary solution for dairy waste in pipeline

Chairman of the committee Grewal said that till the time the two biogas plants at Haibowal and Tajpur are made functional, the cow dung, as a temporary solution, will be collected at a designated site and a private company will be given a contract to lift the same. He said that it will take around a year for the plants to start functioning.

The committee members said that strict action will be initiated against the industrial units found discharging waste illegally.

The project

Under the project, sewage treatment plants, pumping stations, ETPs for dairy complexes, rehabilitation of existing STPs, and main pumping stations will be established, including operation and maintenance for a period of 10 years to stop the pollution in Buddha Nullah.

As per the report presented at the meeting, 86% of the work has been completed and projects worth ₹839.79 have been awarded.