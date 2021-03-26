Panic as angry customer fires shots outside Tarn Taran mall

Panic spread at Vishal Mega Mart, a shopping mall, in Tarn Taran city when around 10 men stormed into it by breaking its outer glasses with bricks over an issue of billing. One of the accused also fired in the air outside the shopping mall, said police.

The incident, which was recorded in the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed inside and outside the mall, took place around 5pm, said police. The mall is situated opposite the residence of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran. The police have identified two of the accused as Jaideep Singh of Palasuar village and Sunny Dayal of Tarn Taran, while the identity of the others is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-City) Sucha Sing, said: “On Thursday afternoon, Jaideep along with his family members had come to the mall for shopping. There was an issue on the shopping bill. The issue was sorted after heated arguments and the customer left the mall. “At around 5 pm, Jaideep along with his eight to nine aides, returned to the mall and started laying waste to everything. The group of men also broke some glasses of the mall by using bricks. Before leaving the spot, one of the accused also fired shots, but no one was hurt in the melee.”

The DSP said their raids were on to nab the accused. He said they have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian penal code (IPC) at Tarn Taran City police station.