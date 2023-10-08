Panipat gangrape, murder case: Accused dies by suicide: Police

An accused in the Panipat gangrape and murder case died while another is admitted after they consumed poison to avoid arrest during a raid, claimed the Panipat police. An accused in the Panipat gangrape and murder case died while another is admitted after they consumed poison to avoid arrest during a raid, claimed the Panipat police. (Representational image)

A police team got information about the presence of three gangrape and murder case accused at a farmhouse near Baraut in Baghpat district on Saturday.

When the police team conducted the raid, the police found that one of the accused had managed to flee and the other one had consumed poison. He was rushed to a hospital. However, the police arrested the third one. On Sunday, the police found that the accused who had fled had also consumed poison and his body was recovered from a field. The third accused, identified as Narender, was produced in a court that sent him to four-day police remand. The police had already arrested three UP-based accused in the case earlier this week.

A 45-year-old ailing wife of a migrant labourer was killed and three other women members of two families were raped when armed men targeted two fish farms on the outskirts of the village under Matlauda police station in Panipat district around 1 am on the intervening night of September 20 and 21.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!