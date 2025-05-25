Panipat spying accused sent to judicial custody

The 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who was arrested on espionage charges from Panipat was sent to judicial custody on Saturday. Ilahi, who hails from Kairana in Shamli district and was employed as a guard at an industrial unit in Panipat, was arrested based on credible intelligence inputs. (HT File)

The accused, Nauman Ilahi, has been under police remand since his arrest on May 14 and was presented before a court after it ended on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

During interrogation, authorities claim, Ilahi admitted to having connections with individuals in Pakistan and leaking critical information.

SP Bhupinder Singh had earlier said that Illahi’s mobile phone was sent for forensic analysis to retrieve deleted contacts, audio and video clips, which will be used as evidence.

Some expired passports were recovered during searches at his sister’s house in Panipat, where he was living, and at Kairana, the SP added.

“He was not a major spy, but they (handlers) would ask for the movement of convoy or others. Nothing much,” he said.

SP said that Illahi was in touch with his alleged handler Iqbal Kana, also a Kairana native.

“Kana shifted to Pakistan in 1995 and came in touch with Illahi. He is said to be operating a network from Pakistan and also his handler,” he added.