Panjab University assistant professor in soup over e-mails to chancellor

Panjab University (PU) has issued a show cause notice to assistant professor Sudhir Mehra of the department of English and cultural studies for allegedly sending e-mails to the chancellor regarding some issues of teachers. A standing committee of PU had taken up the matter and observed that Sudhir Mehra had addressed the chancellor without following the proper channel.

A standing committee of PU had taken up the matter and observed that Mehra had addressed the chancellor without following the proper channel.

As per the PU calendar, “No member of the staff of the university shall see the chancellor of the university, or a minister of any government with which the university deals, in connection with any official work, except with the permission of the vice-chancellor (V-C). If a member of the staff wishes to address any official communication to any of them, it must be sent through the V-C.”

Further, the committee mentioned that he had been making allegations against the chancellor and the V-C for one reason or the other through WhatsApp messages.

The committee had also written to Mehra asking him to explain his position as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for flouting service rules.

The notice was sent nearly a month back. PU registrar YP Verma said they have not yet received a response and will proceed with further action in the case.

Assistant professor Mehra said he wished not to be quoted regarding the internal affairs of the varsity. He added that the matter had been conveyed to Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) during its general body meeting held recently. PUTA officials, however, said they hadn’t received any written complaint pertaining to the issue.