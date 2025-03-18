Chandigarh: Panjab University awaits Centre’s nod for OBC reservation in recruitments

It has been almost a year since Panjab University (PU) sent a proposal for 27% reservation for the other backward class (OBC) in faculty recruitments, but the Centre is yet to take action in this direction. Panjab University V-C Renu Vig said the proposal has been pending with the Union ministry of education. (HT file)

Officials say the 27% OBC reservation was implemented nationwide over three decades ago, but it was not implemented in PU as the university was sceptical over which policy to implement — the Punjab policy or the central one. The Punjab policy specifies 12% OBC reservation while the central policy pegs it at 27%.

Finally, a proposal was prepared in May 2024 by a committee appointed by the vice-chancellor (V-C) that recommended 27% seats out of which 12% would be solely for OBC candidates from Punjab. With no senate in place to approve this, it was sent to the Centre but it is yet to be implemented.

PU V-C Renu Vig said the proposal has been pending with the Union ministry of education. “Over 50% of PU’s teaching positions are vacant. It is our priority to fill these up. Once notified, the reservation will be put in place for recruitments,” she said.

There are 1,378 sanctioned posts in PU of which over 50% are lying vacant. The university is currently working on recruitment for 100 posts.

Meanwhile, an OBC Reservation Implementation Forum comprising faculty members and research scholars staged a protest outside the V-C’s office on Monday, seeking cancellation of the ongoing recruitment till the OBC reservation policy is implemented.

Last year, student organisations, including Students For Society (SFS) and Sath, had protested while seeking implementation of OBC quota also in admissions.

Research scholar Gautam Bhoria, chairperson of Ambedkar Students Association in PU, said the proposal was sent to pacify the protesting students but implementation would be a challenge. “Candidates of Punjab will want 12% reservation of the total seats. Other OBC candidates can also challenge its legality,” he added.