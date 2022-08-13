Panjab University constitutes anti-ragging squads to keep vigil

With the new academic session kicking off, Panjab University (PU) has constituted anti-ragging squads for surveillance on the campus. Constituted by vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, the squads have been allotted specific areas. They will pay surprise visits and submit reports to the dean university instruction, who is also chairperson, anti-ragging committee, through dean students welfare.

Guv recovers from Covid, flags off Run for Unity

Chandigarh Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who was found positive for Covid-19 on August 5, has recovered from the infection. In his first public event since August 5, Purohit flagged off “Run for Unity” from Sukhna Lake in the presence of UT adviser Dharam Pal and other senior UT officials. Over 250 schoolchildren participated in the 4-km run that was organised by the UT sports department as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A cyclothon under the same programme will commence from Rose Garden on Saturday.

Hit-and-run victim dies after battling for life for 20 days

Chandigarh A 42-year-old pedestrian, who was injured in a hit-and-run accident on July 22, died at PGIMER on Thursday. The deceased, Daya Shankar, was a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. He used to work for a courier company. He was hit by a motorcycle in Sector 29 on July 22, following which he remained under treatment at PGIMER, but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The motorcyclist is still out of police reach.

GMCH-32 launches two heart clinics

Chandigarh The cardiology department at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has started a specialised paediatric cardiology and arrhythmia clinics. The paediatric cardiology clinic will run on Saturday morning and arrhythmia clinic on Wednesday afternoon. Paediatric cardiology focuses on treating children with heart ailments, while the arrhythmia clinic will provide care and treatment for heart rhythm disorders.

151 jailed undertrials released in UT

Chandigarh As many as 151 prisoners, including undertrials, have been released over the past 25 days in line with the recommendations of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA). The “Release_UTRC@75” campaign ran in Chandigarh from July 20 to August 12 under the directions of justice Ritu Bahri, executive chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, and Gurbir Singh, district sessions judge and chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh.

Bird Park gets souvenir shop

Chandigarh UT adviser Dharam Pal and his wife, Anita Dharam Pal, on Friday inaugurated a souvenir shop at the Chandigarh Bird Park on Friday. The forest department will run the shop that has 65 varieties of souvenirs. The adviser also released four wood ducks in the aquatic aviary 2.5 months after they hatched from eggs. The ducklings remained in guarded care since then and are now stable enough to survive in the open.

Former UT mayor distributes national flags

Chandigarh Former mayor Davesh Moudgil distributed 500 national flags at the Sector-22 market on Friday as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. Subhash Narang, president, Traders Welfare Association; Aditya Nijhawan, Suresh Rana, Pawan Kumar and Vijay Sharma were also present on the occasion.

International Youth Day celebrated at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University’s Centre for Social Work and department of public relations celebrated International Youth Day on Friday. On the occasion, PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and Caroline Rowett, British deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh, released cloth bags prepared under an initiative of the centre’s alumni.