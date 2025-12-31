Panjab University defers exam at last minute after question paper mix-up

A procedural lapse at a Panjab University (PU) examination centre has forced the university to postpone the first-semester English: Language skills: Listening and speaking (AEC) exam, other than BA, for all affiliated colleges to January 3, 2026. The paper, originally scheduled for the evening session on December 30, was deferred due to what the university officially cited as administrative reasons. The error triggered frustration among students, many of whom complained about a lack of clear communication from college authorities (HT File)

According to university officials, the error occurred at the Government College of Art, Sector 10, Chandigarh. An examination packet intended for the afternoon session was allegedly, mistakenly opened and distributed during the morning session. This breach necessitated the immediate invalidation of the afternoon paper, scheduled for the same day, and the postponement of the exam across all affected centers.

Jagat Bhushan, PU controller of examinations, said, “An inquiry has been launched to investigate the lapse, and corrective measures will be taken accordingly.” He added that the university is working to ensure the integrity of the rescheduled exam.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig also addressed the matter, noting that the administration is coordinating closely with the examination wing to understand how the breakdown occurred and to strengthen safeguards.

Students voice frustration

The error triggered frustration among students, many of whom complained about a lack of clear communication from college authorities. “Our BSc Semester 1 exam was scheduled for the afternoon, and we were told it would be held as normal,” said Gehana Chandel, a student at GGDSD College. “But as we were about to leave for the centre, we heard from classmates that the English exam had been postponed to January 3 due to some issue with the paper. There was no official message or email from our teachers or the college.”

The fiasco follows a series of disruptions over the last two months caused by Senate protests on campus, when several papers had to be rescheduled. The repeated changes in the examination schedule compounded uncertainty and stress, particularly as many had already made travel arrangements to reach their centres. The lack of any prior official communication from colleges or subject teachers regarding the postponement further added to the inconvenience, with several students learning about the deferment only after arriving at or en route to their examination centres.

For students like Garvit Singh, who commutes daily from Kalka, the lack of timely notice was particularly distressing. “I had already come all the way here when I got the news. This is highly inconsiderate and caused heavy inconvenience to hundreds of students today,” he said.