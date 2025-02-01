Menu Explore
Panjab University employee booked for assaulting gardener

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 01, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Police have booked a senior assistant at Boys Hostel Number 3, Panjab University (PU), for allegedly assaulting a gardener that left him with a fractured hand.

Victim also alleged that he was pressured not to approach the police, as filing a complaint would result in the loss of his job. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/for representation)
According to the complaint filed by Raj Narayan Yadav, he was assaulted with a blunt weapon by Ranjit Singh on January 7.

In his letter to the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP), Yadav stated that while a compromise was reached the same day, it was unfair as no legal or departmental action was taken against Ranjit. He also alleged that he was pressured not to approach the police, as filing a complaint would result in the loss of his job.

Despite the alleged pressure, Yadav filed a written complaint at the PU police beat box on January 10. On January 20, he escalated the matter further by submitting a formal complaint through the Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS).

Following the complaint, police sought Yadav’s medical examination at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors confirmed his injuries as grievous. Based on the medical report and Yadav’s statement, police booked Ranjit under Sections 115(2) and 117(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector-11 police station.

Regarding action taken by PU since the January 7 incident, PU dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said the accused assistant had been transferred, and a committee, constituted by the PU registrar, was holding an inquiry against him. They will also take note of the FIR.

