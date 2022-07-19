Panjab University initiates process to elect added members
With Panjab University (PU) planning to hold the election for deans of various faculties, the varsity on Monday initiated the process of the election of added members — who, along with senators, professors and department heads are responsible for electing the deans.
The varsity on Monday issued letters to the senators to invite nominations for added members. The letters are issued 40 days before the date of election of the added members, which will be held on September 1. Elected members will hold the office till January 31, 2023.
The last date for the receipt of nominations is August 2 and the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on August 5. The list of candidates whose nomination papers are found valid will be displayed on August 10 and the date of withdrawal of nomination is August 12.
As per PU calendar, senators assigned to each faculty can add to their number, through the procedure laid down in the regulations, the persons residing within the territorial jurisdiction of the University who fulfil the prescribed qualifications. Two senators of the same faculty can add one member to the faculty.
Presidential elections: Polling peaceful in Punjab, 114 MLAs cast vote
Polling for the 2022 Presidential elections went off peacefully in Punjab, with 114 out of 117 members of legislative assembly (MLAs) turning up to exercise their franchise on Monday. Three MLAs abstained from voting. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said all arrangements were made as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and polling began on schedule at 10 am.
Moose Wala murder: Punjab module shooters spotted on CCTVs in Moga 3 weeks after crime
The two Punjab module shooters involved in the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu were spotted moving around in rural areas of Moga three weeks after the crime even as the state police groped in the dark for leads. Closed-circuit television camera footage that recently emerged from Samalsar in Moga district showed the shooters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu riding on a stolen bike on June 21.
Child rights’ panel flags unsafe government school building in Chandigarh
Taking suo-moto action on the information received about the damaged school building of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Khuda Alisher wrote to the administration, listing a series of recommendations. CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur had called a meeting to discuss the issue on Sunday with fellow members. CCPCR has also sought immediate renovation of the building.
Four Dadumajra dwelling units vacated in CHB drive
Chandigarh Housing Board on Monday had three dwelling units vacated from unauthorised occupants in Dadumajra that had been illegally constructed on the CHB land. The occupants had failed to hand over possessions of the units within the prescribed time of 10 am on July 18, following which the eviction drive was carried out. The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the units were sealed by CHF officials.
PU, BHU study identifies molecules for potential treatment of neurological conditions
A study conducted by the researchers at Panjab University has identified lead molecules that can be used as the potential treatment for various neurological conditions in humans.
