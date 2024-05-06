Panjab University issues guidelines for protesting in residential areas

After receiving an advisory from the UT police to maintain peace during elections, Panjab University (PU) has issued guidelines, asking protesters not to disturb the people living adjacent to its campus. On April 29, eight students had tried to enter the V-C’s office by force. One of them also allegedly led a procession through a residential area later that day. (HT file photo/for representation only)

In a circular issued by the varsity, it noted the importance of expressing one’s opinion and the right to assembly but has asked that it be done peacefully and mindful of its impact on residents.

The university has asked protesters to protest in the designated area inside the campus, as already notified, and not in residential areas. A protest site was designated besides the PU health centre and police post, but is seldom ever used for protests as students allege it was too far, from the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) office, for the authorities to take notice.

The protesters have also been asked to remain mindful of their volume while raising slogans and avoid blocking the streets besides littering.

Some of the guidelines in the police advisory to the PU, including prior permission from competent authorities to organise protests and rallies and against defacement of property, were also reiterated.

The varsity has warned that no outsiders are allowed in protests and if found, they will be handed over to police. Alleging that many outsiders were responsible for causing unrest in a recent agitation, all students and employees have been asked not only to carry their ID cards but also display them in person.

The authorities observed that the practice of wearing ID cards by students and employees has been discontinued. But students and employees have been directed to carry and wear their ID cards throughout the day as checking of vehicles at PU gates and checking while entering the various buildings of PU will be a regular feature.

Seven of eight debarred students likely to get a second chance

After PU had debarred eight students from visiting their departments till May 31, and also withdrawn their hostel facility, seven of them are likely to be given a second chance by authorities.

As per a member of the committee that was formed to look into the matter, all the students were asked to submit a written assurance that they will only protest peacefully and not repeat the incidents that had happened on April 29. Seven students have submitted the said assurance.

The committee member also said the responses will be sent to the various chairpersons of departments who will also have a word with them before the disbarment is revoked. Students who were earlier not allowed to appear for their exams will now be able to do so and also stay inside hostel premises.

