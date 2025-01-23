Panjab University panel suggests inviting PU Lahore for student fest

The two Punjabs may get together again, atleast for a student fest at the Panjab University (PU) as per its recent initiative to invite Punjab University Lahore for the Jhankaar Student festival in March this year. The matter is currently being discussed with the DSW as well, while Garg alleged that he will escalate the matter if National Students Union of India (NSUI), which he represents, isn’t allowed to hold one of the four student fests. (HT File photo)

A committee formed by the vice-chancellor (V-C) has cleared this proposal and is awaiting final nod from the V-C.

The initiative was taken by Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Anurag Dalal for the Jhankaar 2025 fest. “This will be the first time that the two Panjab (and Punjab) Universities can unite for a college fest and there is a warm feeling between students of the two. We hope to send out the invite soon and will plan the involvement of the Pakistan PU’s students once we receive a confirmation from them.”

The V-C had constituted a committee to look into this and prepare a final invite. While the committee has cleared the proposal and the dean students welfare (DSW) has strongly recommended it, V-C Renu Vig said she is yet to get the final recommendations from the committee.

After the approval, the invitation will be sent to PU Lahore through the foreign ministry. However, with the fest set to be organised in March, it remains to be seen if it can be done in time.

Student council divided over fest allocation

Meanwhile, PUCSC vice-president Archit Garg has also flagged how he has not been allotted any fests for this time. He alleged that in previous years, each student council members was allotted one fest while this time only he has been singled out.

The matter is currently being discussed with the DSW as well, while Garg alleged that he will escalate the matter if National Students Union of India (NSUI), which he represents, isn’t allowed to hold one of the four student fests.