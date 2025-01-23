Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panjab University panel suggests inviting PU Lahore for student fest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2025 03:59 AM IST

After approval, the invitation will be sent to PU Lahore through the foreign ministry. With the fest in March, it remains uncertain if it can be done in time.

The two Punjabs may get together again, atleast for a student fest at the Panjab University (PU) as per its recent initiative to invite Punjab University Lahore for the Jhankaar Student festival in March this year.

The matter is currently being discussed with the DSW as well, while Garg alleged that he will escalate the matter if National Students Union of India (NSUI), which he represents, isn’t allowed to hold one of the four student fests. (HT File photo)
The matter is currently being discussed with the DSW as well, while Garg alleged that he will escalate the matter if National Students Union of India (NSUI), which he represents, isn’t allowed to hold one of the four student fests. (HT File photo)

A committee formed by the vice-chancellor (V-C) has cleared this proposal and is awaiting final nod from the V-C.

The initiative was taken by Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Anurag Dalal for the Jhankaar 2025 fest. “This will be the first time that the two Panjab (and Punjab) Universities can unite for a college fest and there is a warm feeling between students of the two. We hope to send out the invite soon and will plan the involvement of the Pakistan PU’s students once we receive a confirmation from them.”

The V-C had constituted a committee to look into this and prepare a final invite. While the committee has cleared the proposal and the dean students welfare (DSW) has strongly recommended it, V-C Renu Vig said she is yet to get the final recommendations from the committee.

After the approval, the invitation will be sent to PU Lahore through the foreign ministry. However, with the fest set to be organised in March, it remains to be seen if it can be done in time.

Student council divided over fest allocation

Meanwhile, PUCSC vice-president Archit Garg has also flagged how he has not been allotted any fests for this time. He alleged that in previous years, each student council members was allotted one fest while this time only he has been singled out.

The matter is currently being discussed with the DSW as well, while Garg alleged that he will escalate the matter if National Students Union of India (NSUI), which he represents, isn’t allowed to hold one of the four student fests.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On