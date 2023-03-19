Panjab University’s non-teaching staff foregoing promotions may lose future chances

The non-teaching employees of Panjab University (PU) who forego promotions may be debarred from being considered for promotions for a period of two years. The recommendation, based on the Punjab government rules, was made by a varsity panel that deliberated on the matter recently. Panjab University has around 3,000 non-teaching employees working on campus and hundreds more in constituent colleges and regional centres (HT file photo)

The recommendations also provide for a relaxation if an employee has a justifiable reason to forego the promotion.

If approved by the PU syndicate and senate, the decision will be applicable to all non-teaching employees of PU campus, constituent colleges and regional centres.

The panel was constituted for framing criteria for the employees who submit promotion forego requests. The recommendations of the committee come after it was seen that the university receives requests from the employees to forego promotions. There is no provision in PU regulations to deal with such cases.

The university has around 3,000 non-teaching employees working on campus and hundreds more in constituent colleges and regional centres.

What are Punjab government rules

The relevant rules of Punjab government state that in the event of refusal to accept promotion by a member of a service, they shall be debarred by the appointing authority from consideration for promotion for a period of two years from the date of such refusal.

The rule further states, “Provided that in a case where the appointing authority is satisfied that a member of the service has refused to accept promotion under the circumstances beyond his control, it may exempt such a member for reasons to be recorded therefore in writing from the operation of this rule.”

In PU’s case, the decision will help the university promote the next eligible person in case an employee opts out. “This will improve administrative functioning. However, if an employee opts out because of a justified reason, authorities can waive the condition,” a committee member said.

