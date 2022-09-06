Panjab University’s student bodies demand announcement of date for elections
Representatives of various student bodies met Panjab University dean students welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh on Monday and demanded the announcement of the date for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections.
The varsity is reportedly planning to hold the elections at the end of September, but it has not been announced yet.
Members of student bodies also wrote to the DSW demanding that the date for the elections be announced at the earliest as the festive season and mid-semester tests will commence from next month.
Meanwhile, protests by students over various issues continued. Members of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) continued their sit-in protest outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for the 30th consecutive day over non-issuance of detailed mark sheets and degrees to schedule caste students under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme.
Other student bodies also continued their protest demanding the replacement of the warden of girls’ hostel 4 over alleged misbehaviour.
Top seed Ishaque Eqbal and second seed Dalwinder Singh advanced into the men’s singles’ pre-quarter-finals on Monday during the AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship being held at the CLTA Stadium in Sector 10, on Monday. Both Ishaque and Dalwinder won their matches in straight sets. Meanwhile, Suraj Prabodh upset 5th seed Udit Kamboj 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets. Third seed Sarthak Suden, Neeraj Yashpaul, Chandril Sood and Dhananjay Singh also advanced into pre-quarterfinals.
Active Covid cases in tricity drop to 354
The daily Covid-19 infections tally further dropped in Chandigarh tricity, as only 25 people tested positive on Monday against the 49 cases on Sunday. At 17, the maximum number of infections were reported from Chandigarh, followed by six cases in Mohali and only two in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh had reported 34 cases, Mohali six and Panchkula nine.
FOSWAC decries rising cost of garbage collection
A delegation of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) met municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Monday. They raised the issues that were brought up by member RWAs at the recently organised executive meeting.
Some of the issues discussed included the increasing cost of garbage collection despite the dipping quality of service. They also complained that sweepers of Lions Services don’t show up for work in southern sectors and issues related to supply of drinking water, recarpeting of inner sector roads and management of community centres were also discussed.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
