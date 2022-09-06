Panjab University’s student bodies demand announcement of date for elections

Representatives of various student bodies met Panjab University dean students welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh on Monday and demanded the announcement of the date for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections.

The varsity is reportedly planning to hold the elections at the end of September, but it has not been announced yet.

Members of student bodies also wrote to the DSW demanding that the date for the elections be announced at the earliest as the festive season and mid-semester tests will commence from next month.

Meanwhile, protests by students over various issues continued. Members of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) continued their sit-in protest outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for the 30th consecutive day over non-issuance of detailed mark sheets and degrees to schedule caste students under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme.

Other student bodies also continued their protest demanding the replacement of the warden of girls’ hostel 4 over alleged misbehaviour.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Top seed Ishaque Eqbal and second seed Dalwinder Singh advanced into the men’s singles’ pre-quarter-finals on Monday during the AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship being held at the CLTA Stadium in Sector 10, on Monday. Both Ishaque and Dalwinder won their matches in straight sets. Meanwhile, Suraj Prabodh upset 5th seed Udit Kamboj 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets. Third seed Sarthak Suden, Neeraj Yashpaul, Chandril Sood and Dhananjay Singh also advanced into pre-quarterfinals.

Active Covid cases in tricity drop to 354

The daily Covid-19 infections tally further dropped in Chandigarh tricity, as only 25 people tested positive on Monday against the 49 cases on Sunday. At 17, the maximum number of infections were reported from Chandigarh, followed by six cases in Mohali and only two in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh had reported 34 cases, Mohali six and Panchkula nine.

FOSWAC decries rising cost of garbage collection

A delegation of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) met municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Monday. They raised the issues that were brought up by member RWAs at the recently organised executive meeting.

Some of the issues discussed included the increasing cost of garbage collection despite the dipping quality of service. They also complained that sweepers of Lions Services don’t show up for work in southern sectors and issues related to supply of drinking water, recarpeting of inner sector roads and management of community centres were also discussed.