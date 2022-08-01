Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University (PU) has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments.
The office of the dean university instruction (DUI) on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs).
PU DUI Renu Vig said, “We have been holding meetings with chairpersons and have conducted workshops for them. We need to align the syllabus with NEP-2020. Some departments have already done a lot of work in this regard. The syllabus is to be implemented for first-year students, therefore we are asking departments to send the syllabus through JAAC.”
Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020. The framework outlines implementation of the choice-based credit system (CBCS). Meanwhile, the university has also requested all heads of departments to ensure that the biodata of all faculty members is uploaded on the PU website.
Over 325 buses Booked for ‘Siddaramothsava’ birthday event in Karnataka
More than 325 buses of the Northwest Karnataka Road Transport Corporation have been booked for the celebration of 75th birth anniversary program of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in Davangere, till Sunday. Buses were booked from all across the state, as many as 50 buses were booked in the Bagalkote district, 90 buses have been booked in Haveri, 85 in Gadug and 90 in the Dharwad district.
Sanjay Arora to take over as Delhi’s police commissioner today
Sanjay Arora will take over as Delhi's police commissioner at 11am on Monday, an official said. Arora is expected to arrive at the Delhi Police headquarters by 10:45am. Arora, who headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, replaces Rakesh Asthana as Delhi's police commissioner. Asthana was appointed as the Delhi police chief in July last year. Asthana retired on July 31. Arora will be Delhi's 25th police chief after the commissionerate system came into force in 1975.
At least 105 tourists rescued in Himachal after flash floods leave them stranded
At least 105 people, mostly tourists, were rescued after flash flooding left them stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday. Officials said the tourists were mostly taken to Koksar hours after water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet after heavy rain triggered flash flooding. A parked vehicle was damaged after boulders fell on it.
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
