Panjab University senate approves budget for 2024-25; confers powers of syndicate to V-C

Long pending PU senate meeting was held on Saturday and cleared the budget estimate of ₹789.6 crore for the 2024-25 session which was prepared in the board of finance meeting held in November, and approved the agendas like confereing powers of syndicate and elected deans to vice-chancellor and dean university instruction (DUI) respectively. The Panjab University has also passed an agenda to increase examination fees for the next session by 5%. (HT File Photo)

For the 2024-25 session, to generate ₹789.6 crore, ₹332.3 crore will come from internal income and ₹457.3 crore will be annual maintenance grant, including ₹366.8 crore from UGC and ₹90.5 crore from Punjab.

While discussions were held on the budget, questions were also raised on PU’s multi-purpose auditorium in the South Campus. Senator Gurmeet Singh said that a definite timeline must be given and adhered to, even ₹48 crore funds from a power station project had been diverted for the same. Senator and president of PU Non-Teaching Staff Association, Honey Thakur, said that rather than spending money on this project, it can be used to pay the salaries of the employees. The V-C interjected that a committee has been formed to ensure the completion of this project.

The project was inaugurated in 2009 by then PM Manmohan Singh. Since then, around ₹80 crore has already been spent, and it still remains an eyesore on the campus.

The varsity has also passed an agenda to increase examination fees for the next session by 5%. On this, senator Rajat Sandhir stated that the cost is still lower than other universities in the region and a hike is needed. However, after arguments from other senators, it was resolved that it be increased for one year for now.

With no active syndicate in the varsity and the term of the elected deans also coming to an end, senator Satya Pal Jain introduced an agenda that the powers of syndicate be temporarily conferred to the V-C, and the powers of the elected deans be temporarily conferred to the dean of university instruction. This was also passed by the house, while the agendas regarding election of two members to board of finance and five fellows to the academic council have been put on hold, which will be conducted along with the dean and the syndicate elections at a later date.

The senate has also approved agendas including various cases of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), promotion, and appointment of professors. The Senate approved the adoption of the UGC directions, prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment of women employees and students in higher education institutions regulations, 2015 as per act. The Senate approved the Draft Policy Against Sexual Harassment (Rules and Procedures), Panjab University, Chandigarh as per act. Two enquiry reports submitted by Jagroop Singh Mahal were also approved.

The senate, which is the varsity’s apex governing body, comprises 91 members. Of these, 47 are elected from eight constituencies and the rest are nominated or ex-officio members. This meeting was originally supposed to be held in December but it was delayed. PU is likely to hold another senate meeting in March now.