Panjab University senate okays fee hike for campus, affiliated colleges
In a major decision, the Panjab University (PU) senate on Tuesday approved the proposed fee hike in its teaching departments, regional centres and affiliated colleges for the 2022-23 session.
The senate – PU’s apex governing body – during its meeting approved the recommendations of two committees that had proposed the hike in fee for students of the varsity campus and its affiliated colleges.
However, the hike will not apply to students belonging to SC/ST and EWS categories.
The varsity had last increased the fee in the 2019-20 academic session and thereon, deferred any hike indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As per the recommendations of the panel, which were approved by the senate, a 7.5% increase will be implemented for the new entrants in campus’ partially self-financed courses, with a cap of ₹7,500, and a 5% enhancement in the subsequent years. A 5% increase in fee will be implemented for students of the ongoing batches.
A ₹1,000 hike ( ₹500 hike in tuition fee and ₹500 development fund) will be implemented for the new entrants in campus’ traditional courses. Also, there will be a 5% hike in tuition fee in the subsequent years. Moreover, a 5% enhancement in fee will be implemented for the students of ongoing batches as well.
The fee hike, however, was met with opposition by some senators. Senator Ravinder Singh Dhaliwal, who is a research scholar at PU, said the decision should be reconsidered: “Prior discussion with the student bodies should take place before these decisions are taken.”
Students For Society (SFS), through a statement, also opposed the fee hike, which it said will additionally burden the students.
The fee hikes over the past years have never gone down well with students. In 2017, a protest over fee hike at the varsity had turned violent after students clashed with police, who in turn had used tear gas to disperse the protesters.
10% hike for affiliated colleges
The PU senate also gave a nod to the proposed fee hike for the 2022-2023 session in all affiliated colleges of the university to a maximum of 10% with a cap of ₹1,000, as recommended by a varsity panel.
Besides the hike in tuition fee, the senate also approved a 10% increase in the examination fee and other related charges for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional examination courses for the 2022-23 session.
The increase, having a cap of ₹1,000, will also apply to fee for entrance exam, reevaluation/rechecking, confidential results, reissue of degree, among others.
-
Chandigarh’s waste processing plant to go full throttle in three months
After years in free fall, city's solid waste processing management is finally getting back on track. In three months, the city's solitary, but long-inefficacious, solid waste processing plant in Sector 25 will start working at optimum capacity and city will also get a new dedicated horticulture plant. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh municipal corporation finalised the firm that will work on repairing the solid waste processing plant at a cost of around ₹6 crore.
-
Chandigarh bars property conversion through GPA
The UT administration has barred the conversion of a property from leasehold to freehold on the basis of general power of attorney. As per the order issued by the UT finance department, Rule 8 in the Chandigarh Conversion of Residential Leasehold Land Tenure into Freehold Tenure Rules, 1996, has been deleted. In Chandigarh, residential properties can be converted from leasehold to freehold on payment of a conversion fee.
-
PGIMER to celebrate foundation day on July 7
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will celebrate its foundation day on July 7, where Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj will be the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively. Bajaj and his daughter Deeya Bajaj were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. The former completed the explorer's Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with his daughter Deeya.
-
New DGP conducts surprise checks at police stations in Mohali
The newly-appointed director general of police of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, who took over charge on Tuesday, conducted surprise checks at Mataur and Phase VIII stations. DGP Gaurav Yadav inspected the Malkhans, barracks and canteens of the two stations and inquired about the facilities being provided by the police administration.
-
Spice of Life | Living simply means a higher standard of life
I wasn't aware of National Simplicity Day till I came to know that it's celebrated on July 12 in honour of Henry David Thoreau, a leading transcendentalist, naturalist and author of America, on his birthday. But thanks to my parents, I learnt to value simplicity above anything else, quite early in life. Simplicity was the hallmark of both my parents. My father believed that living simply meant a higher standard of life.
