Panjab University senate to consider four agenda items
Panjab University (PU) senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider four and ratify several other agenda items.
The senate will take a call on allowing students to attend viva remotely via online methods, in essence mulling over the necessity (or the lack thereof) of a candidate’s physical presence at the time of viva during the ongoing pandemic or similar extraordinary situations in future.
The senate, in its meeting, will also consider establishing a separate entity (a company under Section (8) of the Companies Act 2013) for the operation and maintenance of the multi-purpose auditorium complex at Sector 25, as per the recommendations of a committee.
The senate will also take final decision on creating the senate hall at the auditorium. The proposal has been already ratified by vice-chairman (V-C) Raj Kumar as per the authorisation given by the senate.
The regulations for various courses recommended by the varsity committee will also be tabled in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate. The extension given to the committee against sexual harassment (PUCASH) by the V-C will also come up for ratification in senate.
Ludhiana | Traffic hit as train breaks down on railway crossing
Traffic movement near the Ishmeet Singh Chowk railway crossing in Model Town was hit for around 25 minutes on Monday after a train broke down due a technical fault in the engine. The traffic in the said area was brought to a halt around 1: 10 pm, after the engine of the New Delhi-Lohian Khas (22479) train, developed a snag and stopped on track.
Strategy to keep Covid at bay is ‘test, track, treat’, says govt
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Monday asked all districts in the national Capital region to focus on 3Ts: testing, tracking and treatment. “Keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 infection, we have to follow the rules of 3T, that is test, track and treat.”
Ludhiana | Sweets, cheese to get dearer as milk rates to go up for bulk buyers
With local dairy farmers announcing a hike in milk prices for bulk buyers such as sweet meat shops, the common man is ultimately set to feel the pinch as the rate of milk-products, such as cheese, khoya and sweets, will go up resultantly. Association president Narinderpal Singh Pappu said that dairy owners had increased the price of milk by ₹2 in the month of March.
J&K: Lashkar’s overground worker, associate arrested in Pulwama
Security forces on Monday arrested an overground worker of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and his associate, who were planning to target non-local labourers, from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. On a specific input, security forces apprehended a suspect, Rayees Ahmad Mir, and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from Rayees' possession, the spokesman said. In Baramulla, police have arrested a man involved in collection of funds in the name of banned organization JeI.
Earthen pots back in demand as mercury continues to soar in Chandigarh
With the mercury shooting past 40C thrice in April, there has been a substantial increase in earthen-pot sales across the city after a two-year Covid-induced slump. However, shopkeepers say the sales are still a far cry from pre-pandemic figures. Sales have picked up at the nine earthenware shops lining the entrance to Maloya Village, opposite Sector 39. The shops remain open around the year, selling plant pots and utensils that are prepared at Kumhar Colony.
