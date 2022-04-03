Panjab University student bodies to protest hike in mess and canteen rates on April 5

Various student bodies of Panjab University (PU) have joined hands to press for rollback of the hike in mess and canteen rates effected in December last year.

A meeting was held between members of Students For Society (SFS), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Students Organisation of India (SOI), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), SATH, and Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) on Saturday.

During the meeting, the student leaders decided to hold a joint protest at the varsity’s Student Centre on April 5. They also demanded restoration of the online hostel portal.

This comes days after a meeting of PU officials and student bodies on the canteen rates remained inconclusive. PU had revised the rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of mess and canteen contractors.