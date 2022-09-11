Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air
Stakeholders, who have kicked off campaigning for Panjab University student elections on the campus, have demanded that the announcement of the election date be made at the earliest
While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University (PU) campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC).
The student bodies, who have kicked off campaigning on the campus, have now demanded that the announcement of the election date be made at the earliest.
Earlier, the dean of student welfare (DSW) office had proposed the last week of September as a suitable time to hold the elections, which are being organised after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.
Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement.
The student elections, traditionally held at the start of September, have not been conducted since the term of the outgoing council ended on May 31, 2020, with the varsity switching to virtual classrooms amid the pandemic.
Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines. While the academic session has already started, admissions for BSc courses are underway and classes for postgraduate first year students are scheduled to start from September 30.
Student leaders said the varsity should announce the poll date timely to put an end to the confusion. Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) president Amandeep Kaur said, “The authorities should clear the air regarding the student election date. There is a lot of confusion among the students as the poll date is yet to be announced. We have demanded that the university announce the election date timely.”
“There should be clarity in the election date so that the student bodies plan their work accordingly. It will also help in saving the time of students as well. So we request the university to announce the election date soon,” said Amit Punia, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s varsity unit president.
DSW Jagtar Singh, meanwhile, did not comment on the matter.
Around 200 join AAP’s student wing
With Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), set to make its debut in the Panjab University’s student council elections this year, around 200 students from various departments joined the outfit on Saturday.
The students joined the party in presence of AAP’s UT unit president Prem Garg, vice-president Lalit Mohan and youth wing head Sunny Aulakh.
Niskarsh Ahluwalia, former PUSU leader, joined the student outfit with his team from all the different departments; Abhikaran Bhullar, a student leader from UICET; Ujjwal, a student leader from hotel management department; Gurwinder Bains from three-year law department; Tejeshwar, a former ABVP member and a student of UILS department; Garry, Lakha and Dheeraj, students of three-year law department joined the party along with their respective teams and Gourav Bhardhwaj ex-science department in-charge of ABVP also joined the party with their teams..
“With the joining of the major leaders, CYSS-PU is set to become one of the strongest and largest student parties in PU,” party leaders said.
-
Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.
-
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
-
Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk
A transporter was attacked by the employees of Vipan Kumar's rival near Vardhman Chowk on Friday. The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.
-
Seven new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday revealed. No new virus-related death was reported. The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.
-
Ludhiana | Wife, her accomplice held for man’s murder in Hathur
A woman and her aide have been arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house.
