Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air

While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University (PU) campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC).

The student bodies, who have kicked off campaigning on the campus, have now demanded that the announcement of the election date be made at the earliest.

Earlier, the dean of student welfare (DSW) office had proposed the last week of September as a suitable time to hold the elections, which are being organised after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.

Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement.

The student elections, traditionally held at the start of September, have not been conducted since the term of the outgoing council ended on May 31, 2020, with the varsity switching to virtual classrooms amid the pandemic.

Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines. While the academic session has already started, admissions for BSc courses are underway and classes for postgraduate first year students are scheduled to start from September 30.

Student leaders said the varsity should announce the poll date timely to put an end to the confusion. Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) president Amandeep Kaur said, “The authorities should clear the air regarding the student election date. There is a lot of confusion among the students as the poll date is yet to be announced. We have demanded that the university announce the election date timely.”

“There should be clarity in the election date so that the student bodies plan their work accordingly. It will also help in saving the time of students as well. So we request the university to announce the election date soon,” said Amit Punia, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s varsity unit president.

DSW Jagtar Singh, meanwhile, did not comment on the matter.

Around 200 join AAP’s student wing

With Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), set to make its debut in the Panjab University’s student council elections this year, around 200 students from various departments joined the outfit on Saturday.

The students joined the party in presence of AAP’s UT unit president Prem Garg, vice-president Lalit Mohan and youth wing head Sunny Aulakh.

Niskarsh Ahluwalia, former PUSU leader, joined the student outfit with his team from all the different departments; Abhikaran Bhullar, a student leader from UICET; Ujjwal, a student leader from hotel management department; Gurwinder Bains from three-year law department; Tejeshwar, a former ABVP member and a student of UILS department; Garry, Lakha and Dheeraj, students of three-year law department joined the party along with their respective teams and Gourav Bhardhwaj ex-science department in-charge of ABVP also joined the party with their teams..

“With the joining of the major leaders, CYSS-PU is set to become one of the strongest and largest student parties in PU,” party leaders said.

