Panjab University Teachers Association goes to polls today

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) will hold the polling for its annual election at the law auditorium from 8.30 am onwards on Tuesday. Panjab University Teachers Association polls will witness a two-cornered contest this year. (HT File)

The polls will witness a two-cornered contest this year. The incumbent panel of AS Naura as president and Mritunjay Kumar as general secretary will be in contention for the same posts this year as well. Naura’s competition will be the Teacher’s Voice United Front, which will have Ashok Kumar as president and Kulwinder Singh as secretary.

There will be 569 voting members. PUTA’s annual general meeting will be held later after the result is declared.