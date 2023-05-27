Panjab University syndicate to take up proposed fee hike today

The Panjab University (PU) syndicate will take up a panel’s recommendation for fee hike in both traditional and self-financed courses at its meeting on Saturday. Panjab University (PU) syndicate will take up a panel’s recommendation for fee hike in both traditional and self-financed courses. (HT File)

The panel has recommended the hike, the second in as many years, for new admissions in the 2023-2024 session at all teaching departments of the varsity, which is expected to enhance its annual revenue by over ₹1 crore.

A meeting of the committee, constituted by the vice-chancellor (VC) to discuss fee structure in the university teaching departments, its regional centres and constituent colleges for the upcoming session, was held on May 22.

As per the panel’s recommendations, fee structure of University Business School, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Studies, Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology and department of laws is proposed to be hiked by 15%. From the next year onwards, the annual hike of 5% should be rounded off to the next hundred.

On top of this, ₹10,000 per year on account of infrastructure/lab development fee is also proposed to be charged from each student admitted afresh from the 2023-2024 academic session, with a condition that corresponding budget provisions will be sanctioned to these departments.

For partially self-financed courses, for students seeking admissions afresh, an enhancement of 7.5% is proposed subject to ceiling of ₹7,500 per annum and for subsequent years, the fees will be hiked by 5% per annum rounded off to the next hundred, provided that it is less than ₹7,500 per annum.

For traditional courses, it is proposed that fee be hiked by ₹500 per annum. In subsequent years, it will be hiked by 5% annually rounded off to the next hundred. In order to augment the infrastructure, annual development fees of ₹500 will also be charged. 5% fee hike will be done for students who are currently studying in these courses and seeking admission in second year and subsequent years in the respective courses.

No enhancement of fees was recommended for MBA at PURC, Ludhiana, and all courses of UIAMS. Fee hike for NRI students will be done separately.

The syndicate will meet one week before the senate meeting on June 3. As per sources, the two meetings have been called close together as the adoption of the New Education Policy will be taken up in the senate meeting and the matter will also be deliberated first in the syndicate before it is placed before the senate.

Various other issues will also come up for consideration, ratification and information, including recommendations made by the Board of Finance on April 10, before the syndicate on Saturday.