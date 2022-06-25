Panjab University to hold syndicate polls on July 2
Over 18 months after the end of the syndicate’s last term, Panjab University (PU) has finally scheduled fresh elections for the executive arm of the varsity’s senate on July 2.
According to the communication issued by the PU registrar to the senate members, the polling will be held at the Senate Hall from 9 am onwards. The development comes a day after the faculties were assigned to senators, who will vote in the elections to pick syndicate members from among themselves.
The one-year term of the last syndicate had ended in December 2020, but the elections could not be held due to repeated delays in the senate polls amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Polls for the senate – the apex governing body of PU – were eventually held between August and October last year after a year’s delay.
Following the elections, the senate earlier this year had delegated all powers of the syndicate to vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar.
The 15-member body includes two members each from the languages, law and medical science faculties, and three members each from the arts, sciences and combined faculties.
Executive government of PU
According to the PU calendar, the executive government of the university will be vested in the syndicate, which has powers to consider and make recommendations to the senate as it deems fit in the matters that include appointment of officers of Class A, affiliation and disaffiliation of colleges, recommendations of the board of finance relating to annual budget, supplementary grants, among others.
The calendar also grants power to the syndicate to pass orders on various university matters, including those related to colleges, academic council and faculties, and sanctions proposals of new expenditure up to a particular limit.
No faculties constituency yet
The syndicate polls are being held even as the senate’s constituency of faculties has no elected members. Six candidates were declared elected from the constituency in September last year, but Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also PU chancellor, in April this year refused to accord his approval to the election. All these candidates are from the Goyal group, which had a majority in the previous senate and syndicate. They have challenged the order of the chancellor in the Punjab and Haryana high court, where the matter remains pending.
PU senate meeting on July 5
The next meeting of PU senate has also been scheduled, at 2 pm on July 5 at the Senate Hall. The communication sent to the senate members said the agenda papers will be issued shortly. The last senate meeting was held in May.
Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high
The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago. With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.
CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in. Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.
Two fugitives land in Ambala police net
Two fugitives carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency-1 of Ambala police on Friday. They were identified as Disa, a local, and a resident of Mewat, Salman. Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.
Over 1.5 lakh children given polio drops in Mohali through six day-day drive
As many as 1,58,987 children were administered polio drops as part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) drive in the district since June 19. On Friday, the last day of the drive, 2,150 children were immunised. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the district's target was to administer polio drops to 1,60,455 children below five years of age.
Poor rain preparedness has Panchkula residents worried
Looking to take action, the residents have written a letter in advance to the authorities requesting them to gear up for all monsoon-related problems. Members of Citizens' Welfare Association wrote a letter to departments concerned of both the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Panchkula municipal corporation. “From the last two decades, we have been witnessing the same problem of waterlogging during monsoons. Instead of improving, the situation has only worsened in some of the sectors,” said SK Nayar, CWA president. Several round-abouts, including the Aggarwal Trust chowk, roundabout of Sec 9/10/15/16.
