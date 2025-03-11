Panjab University to live stream 72nd annual convocation

In a first, Panjab University (PU) is all set to use the larger digital platforms, including Youtube and Facebook, to live stream the convocation ceremony scheduled to be held on March 12, to ensure wider reach. President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest and will award the degrees to the students. (File)

The information was shared by PU vice-chancellor prof Renu Vig. Convocation will be streamed live on various social media platforms, said the V-C, adding that the links for the live stream will be shared on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest and award the degrees to the students. She will be the sixth President, after Pranab Mukherjee (2015), APJ Abdul Kalam (2007), Giani Zail Singh (1985), Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (1981) and Rajinder Prasad (1951), to deliver the convocation address at Panjab University.

Earlier the convocation was telecasted on PU’s website but the servers weren’t able to take the load beyond 100-150 viewers, said PU registrar prof YP Verma, adding that this is the reason they were turning to YouTube and Facebook. “Anyone who wants, can listen to the President’s address. This will also benefit parents or other family members who can’t be physically present at the venue,” he added.

As per information posted by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the president arrived in the city on March 10. On March 11, the President will grace the convocation ceremonies of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda and AIIMS, Bathinda. On the same evening, the President will attend a civic reception at Mohali, which the government of Punjab will host in her honour. On March 12, the President be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Panjab University.

Last minutes preparations are underway in PU ahead of President’s visit. A review meeting was held on Monday by the V-C and many committees have been formed.

PU releases instructions for convocation

PU on Monday released instructions for the convocation. All students and guests must be seated in the Gymnasium Hall by 9.30 am. No entry will be permitted after 9.15 am.

The VVIP route, covering Gate Number 1 via the Administrative Block, chemistry department, and physics department road to the Gymnasium Hall, will remain restricted for public movement from 6 am to 1 pm on March 12. No vehicles will be allowed to park on this route on March 11 and 12, and any unauthorised vehicles will be towed away.

On March 12, Gate number 1, opposite PGIMER, will remain closed for entry and exit from 6 am to 1 pm and after 7 pm, while Gate number 2, opposite Sector 15, will remain open throughout for VVIPs, guest invitees and faculty. Gate number 3, opposite south campus, will be open from 6 am to 10 pm for students and residents.