Panjab University V-C exhorts alumni to fuel innovation, startup growth

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Renu Vig made a strong appeal to the institution’s alumni, urging them to actively participate in strengthening the university’s innovation and start-up ecosystem through mentorship and funding for emerging innovators. In her inaugural address at the 6th Global Alumni Meet, Vig emphasised the pivotal role graduates play in fuelling the university’s progress and championing the next wave of changemakers. Distinguished alumni from various batches were honoured during the Panjab University’s 6th Global Alumni meet on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“Alumni have played a pivotal role in supporting scholarships, mentorship programmes, placement drives, expert lectures, industry interactions and specialised workshops, providing students with real-world exposure, career guidance and research opportunities,” Vig said.

The event, held on Saturday at PU, was filled with nostalgia and laughter as alumni from across the world reconnected with their alma mater. Justice Swatanter Kumar, former judge of the Supreme Court, charmed the audience with his recollections of university life, fondly recalling his days on the football field and how professors would often urge him to “study at least once in a while.” He praised the hostel staff, saying they were “as caring and wise as our teachers,” and reflected on the camaraderie and discipline that defined his years at PU.

UT police DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, another distinguished alumnus, reminisced about the strong sense of community that characterised his student life. He expressed his willingness to support the university in developing a vehicle-free pedestrian pathway to restore the calm, walkable spaces that once defined the campus.

For alumni who could not attend in person, the varsity curated a heartfelt audio-visual segment featuring messages from a bunch of notable alumni; among them were Lord Raminder Ranger—member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, Preeti Sudan—Chairman of UPSC and Sahil Ram Bishnoi, the oldest alumnus of the varsity. Their words drew smiles, laughter and long emotional applauses from the audience.

Among the other present alumni were Ms Globe India Jasmine Rana, NCERT joint director Amarendra P Behera, scientist-entrepreneur Manish Jindal—who shared his vision of establishing a centre of excellence in AI and robotics at PU, and IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta. They were honoured during the felicitation of golden, silver and distinguished batches.

Of Sanskrit couplets & StuC tales

UK-based Acharya Krishan Kant Attri kept the audience rapt with his Sanskrit couplets, global anecdotes and subtle humour. His address brimmed with optimism, especially when he applauded how women were leading the stage, followed by yet another Sanskrit quote.

The highlight of Ayushmann Khurrana’s video message wasn’t just his reminiscence of campus life but his affectionate gushing over his favourite food haunts. From the legendary ‘StuC’ and the now-vanished coffee house to Hut Number 14 tucked behind his department, “The one with the best samosas and chai in town,” his nostalgia came served with warmth and flavour.

Even as discussions around Senate reforms dominated conversations outside the venue, the issue found no mention during the event. Inside, the proceedings stayed focused on celebration and reunion.

Retd colonel marches back to PU days

For Colonel RD Singh (retd), a 1973 batch alumnus of Panjab University and DAV College, the values of service, discipline, and leadership that shaped his career in the Indian Army were first sown on PU campus. Now convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage’s (INTACH’s) Ambala chapter, Colonel Singh has channelled those lessons into mentoring youth preparing to join the defence forces. At the alumni meet, he spoke warmly of his early leadership camps at PU, “The place that gave me the confidence to lead, but also the humility to serve,” he said. He recalled donating blood for the first time in 1971, a commitment he continues to this day. With a nostalgic smile, he reminisced about his spirited debates with late Sushma Swaraj, calling his single win against her “a badge of honour”. To him, those were years of healthy competition and camaraderie-“not of the contemporary like- protest and hostility, but of purpose and participation,” he reflected.

PU spirit still flies high for IAF veteran

Group Captain Vijay K Sharma (retd), a decorated Indian Air Force officer and recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal, marked the golden jubilee of his graduation at this year’s meet—reunited with lifelong friends forged in hostel corridors and lecture halls. Looking back, he drew a sharp contrast between the university of his youth and the one of today. “The infrastructure has certainly seen better days,” he said with candour, “but the spirit of PU—that’s unchanged.” Sharma reminisced about an era before mobile phones and social media, when friendships were built over canteen tea and not timelines. “We didn’t need social media to know who was in cahoots with who,” he quipped, earning a ripple of laughter from those around him. For him, the reunion was more than nostalgia, it was a reminder of the roots that nurtured courage, camaraderie and commitment, both in life and in service.

Celebration inside, confrontation outside

While nostalgia and laughter filled the Law Auditorium during the Global Alumni Meet, tensions simmered outside. A protest against the university’s anti-protest affidavit shifted from outside the V-C office to the vicinity of the alumni event venue, with students demanding to meet the V-C.

Led by PUCSC general secretary Abhishek Dagar, a group of students assembled near the Law Auditorium seeking an audience with the V-C and urging the withdrawal of the affidavit. They were initially stopped from approaching the main entrance by Chandigarh Police and university security personnel. A brief confrontation followed, after which students raised slogans against the administration and the affidavit, calling it an attempt to “silence student representation”.

The protest soon drew in PUCSC vice-president Ashmeet Singh and joint secretary Mohit Manderana, who joined from separate student groups. Both questioned why council representatives had not been invited to the alumni event, terming the exclusion “undemocratic”.

The demonstration turned into a sit-in outside the venue that continued for nearly an hour. With no response from the administration, the students eventually moved back to the V-C office area to continue their agitation. Later in the evening, actor Amtoj Maan and political activist Lakha Sidhana visited the protesting students, expressing solidarity with their demands.