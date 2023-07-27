Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Enjoy a fresh brew as PU coffee house reopens its door after 4 years

Chandigarh: Enjoy a fresh brew as PU coffee house reopens its door after 4 years

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2023 04:34 AM IST

The iconic coffee house, sitting atop the DSW Office building at the Student Centre, has served PU students ever since it opened in 1975, but was shut down in 2019 amid dwindling footfall

Panjab University vice-chancellor Renu Vig on Wednesday inaugurated the Coffee House at the Student Centre.

Along with the coffee house, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig also inaugurated a selfie point. (HT Photo)
Lying closed for four years, the eatery, previously named South Indian Coffee House, has been reopened with an array of multi-cuisine dishes and beverages on menu.

The tender has been allotted to the firm, Defence Catering, run by Colonel RK Bawa (retd), 79.

In line with the tender rules, the coffee house’s menu has been expanded to incorporate different cuisines. Along with the original south Indian fare, the refreshed menu includes paneer tikka, cholle bhature, aloo parantha, vegetable biryani, aloo tikki, bhelpuri, popcorn, burritos and pasta. No dishes apart from those approved by PU will be allowed to be sold.

As per the proposed price list in the tender, prices of most dishes will be kept below 100. Egg biryani with raita and salad will be the most expensive item on the menu at 120 and the only dish over 100. The coffee house will be open from 8 am to 8.30 pm.

On this occasion, Panjab University also released the “Handbook of Hostel Rules” for the 2023-24 session.The vice-chancellor also inaugurated a selfie point named “I Love PU”.

Dean student welfare Jatinder Grover, DSW (women) Simrit Kahlon and associate DSW Naresh Kumar, along with other faculty members, PU fellows, teaching and non-teaching staff members of the varsity were also present.

