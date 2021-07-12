Panjab University yet to chalk out plan to reopen campus for students

While the UT administration is readying its plan to reopen city colleges by August, Panjab University (PU) has yet to chalk out its strategy for its departments.

The Punjab government has also already allowed universities and colleges to reopen on the condition that the staff and students have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Physical classes at the varsity have remained suspended since March last year when the pandemic first broke out. Teaching for the 2020-2021 academic session was conducted online and semester exams were also held online.

As the beginning of the next academic session in August nears, uncertainty still remains over whether classes will continue to be held online.

So far PU has allowed only PhD scholars with pending work to stay at the campus hostels.

“The semester exams are going on and the admission process will start soon. University will take an appropriate decision after that,” said VR Sinha, PU’s dean university instruction.

NSUI suggests phased reopening

Last week, members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) had submitted a memorandum to the varsity, advising phased reopening. They suggested that initially postgraduate students, who had thesis and project works pending, should be allowed to return. In the second phase, students of technical courses, dental college and departments where campus placements take place should be called in, before the rest of the varsity reopens.

Former PU senator Rajat Sandhir said it was high time that PU reopened the campus for students. “It can be done in a phased manner with proactive vaccination of students and staff, so that teaching can resume in physical mode,” he said.

“Practical sessions cannot be conducted virtually. The university must take advantage of the declining number of Covid cases to resume physical teaching and examinations. Research has also been impacted adversely due to lack of scholars on the campus,” Sandhir added.