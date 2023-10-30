: Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja on Monday demanded that all the paper leak cases pertaining to the state government recruitments should be handed over to the CBI. Paper leak cases of govt recruitments be given to CBI: Budhiraja (PTI)

He said it was a matter of grave concern that gangs involved in leaking the competitive examination papers were outsmarting the state police. He said the question paper of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D held on October 21-22 was also leaked, raising a question mark over the functioning of the state government.

“Earlier also similar cases took place in Haryana, but no visible strong action was taken to stop this practice,” he said in a statement, adding that the alleged involvement of the state police personnel in the latest paper leak case indicates the levels of corruption in police.

“How can we expect the society to be safe where the police personnel are corrupt. The case of paper leak was first detected by Delhi Police. What were Haryana Police and Anti Corruption Bureau doing? The need of the hour is to transfer all such paper leak cases to the CBI as people of state have lost faith in the police,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON