Paper mill owner defrauded of 7 lakh in Ludhiana

Fraudsters presenting themselves as customer care executives of a private bank defrauded the owner of a paper mill of ₹7 lakh on April 10.

Upon procuring the personal details of the complainant, Gurbir Singh of Jhammat village, the accused transferred the money to different bank accounts after hacking his mobile phone.

The accused, who have been identified as Samar Bahadur Patel of Gujarat, Raju Atha, Samrat Ali, Ishan Chaudhary and Sonali Mandal of West Bengal, targeted Gurbir after he searched for his bank’s customer care number on a search engine. Gurbir wanted to increase the per day transaction limit of ₹10 lakh and called the fake number listed on the search engine.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been filed under Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another case, fraudsters duped a Chet Singh Nagar resident of ₹8,500 on the pretext of generating his Know Your Customer (KYC) number.

Bhuvneshwar Manjhi and Yogesh Kumar of Delhi have ben booked on the complaint of Kewal Singh Panesar, 42, of Chet Singh Nagar.

The complainant said that on December 12, 2019, he had received a text message stating that his KYC for a digital payment system had expired. When he contacted the phone number listed in the message, the accused procured his personal details and stole ₹8,500 from his bank account.

Division number 6 station house officer inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said a case under Sections 420, 120 B of the IPC, and sections of the Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused.