Paragliding: Himachal tourism department for Aero Sports Rules revamp

Putting the process to modify Himachal Aero Sports Rules 2022 into motion the Kangra deputy director of Tourism in a recent communication to the Paragliding Association of India has asked for an audit of these rules and recommendations for their improvement. The safety of paragliders has remained one of the prime concerns in Kangra as several deaths have been reported in recent years. (HT Photo)

The move aims to enhance the safety of paragliding activities in the state. The department has also requested the association’s support in establishing an international standard rating system for paragliding pilots.

Himachal attracts thousands of adventure seekers every year, including the paragliding enthusiasts from across the world. Bir-Billing in Kangra district, often referred to as the paragliding capital of India is the world’s second highest paragliding site and is ranked among the top paragliding sites of the world. The other sites for paragliding in Himachal include Bandla Dhar near Bilaspur and Solang valley near Manali.

The safety of paragliders has remained one of the prime concerns in Kangra as several deaths have been reported in recent years. In April, a paragliding accident claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in the high hills of Dhauladhar range.

In October last year, a Polish paraglider, who took off from Bir went missing near Dharamshala and his body was later retrieved. Similarly, a Russian pilot was killed in a paragliding mishap in October in Palampur. Earlier in 2022, two deaths in paragliding activities were reported in Kangra as per the details shared by the police.

Kangra tourism deputy director Vinay Dhiman said, “The tourism department wants to make paragliding activities safer and in this regard we are going to introduce international level norms in paragliding. The department is proposing amendments in the rules in order to increase the safety of fliers.”

The paragliding activities in the state have increased in recent years. In 2015, the first Paragliding World Cup was organised at Bir-Billing in which 40 well-trained pilots had participated. A pre-world cup paragliding tournament was also organised last year.

Suggestions sought

The tourism department has asked the Paragliding Association of India for an in-depth evaluation of the current Himachal Aero Sports rules to identify areas that require updates or improvements to meet global standards. Also, to recommend enhanced safety protocols, equipment standards and emergency response procedures.

Moreover, suggestions have been sought for conducting training programmes through Aero sports schools and certification processes to ensure that pilots are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge. The tourism department also wants to develop and implement a pilot rating system akin to those used internationally, ensuring pilots skills and experience are accurately assessed and recognised.

“By introducing these measures, we aim to not only boost the confidence of tourists and participants but also enhance the reputation of Himachal Pradesh as a premiere destination for safe and exciting paragliding experiences. The Paragliding Association of India with its extensive network and expertise is ideally positioned to lead this initiative,” reads the tourism department’s communication to the association.

Paragliding history in Bir-Billing

Bir-Billing remained relatively unknown until the early 1980s when Neil Kinnear and Keith Nichols identified its potential for adventure aero sports, kick-starting hang-gliding with Billing as the take-off site.

In 1984, the Hang-Gliding World Cup put Bir-Billing on the map with the support of both state and central governments, attracting 43 hang-gliding pilots from 13 countries.

Paragliding took off in Bir in the mid-1990s as flying enthusiasts recognized its suitability. Today, Bir-Billing stands as an internationally acclaimed paragliding destination, endorsed by the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI), headquartered in France.