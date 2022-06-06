Parents demand case against cops accused of thrashing Class 12 students in Chandigarh
Parents of the two Class 12 boys who were allegedly thrashed by assistant sub inspector (ASI) Ashok Kumar and constable Vikas, both of whom are currently suspended, at the Sector 19 police station, demanded that a case be registered against the two accused.
Speaking about the same, the father of one of the boys, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, said, “The cops took the two boys and told them to accept that they had possession of the two mobile phones that they had stolen. I was able to get CCTV footage of the incident from a nearby shop, which clearly shows another person stealing the phones.”
Yadav also alleged that the cops had also gone over the same CCTV footage, adding, “They knew they were innocent and were trying to frame the two boys. We want that a criminal case should be registered against the two cops as only suspending them is not enough,” he added.
The incident
The two 17-year-old boys, both medical students, had been called to the Sector 19 police station last month for a recovery of the stolen mobile phones. On getting the call from police, the two reached the station where their cousin, who was not allowed, allegedly heard them wailing. Their parents, after initially being denied a meeting, found injury marks on the legs and back of both students.
The students alleged that the accused policemen had threatened them into accepting that both mobiles were in their possession or have a false FIR in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case registered against them.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal had placed the two accused cops under suspension and initiated a departmental inquiry against them.
