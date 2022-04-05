Parents protest fee hike outside Mount Carmel School in Chandigarh

Parents organised a protest outside Mount Carmel School in Sector 47-B over disputes regarding the school fee.

Around 60-70 parents and members of Mount Carmel

Parents Association participated in this protest which began at 7.30 am. Parents were seen holding placards that alleged harassment because of the fee hike.

Speaking about the issue, Mount Carmel Parents’ Association president Gurpreet Katwal said, “We were told that we had to pay only tuition fees for the 2020-2021 session, but we are now being asked to pay the whole fees and no relief is being given for the lockdown.”

“The matter is also in court. There are some students who want to leave the school, but their results are being held up and transfer certificates are not being given,” Katwal added.

Meanwhile, the school, in a statement called the gathering unlawful, adding, “The protesters under Katwal had stood outside the gate on April 1 and also held a protest on April 2, where they had tried to force their way in and misbehaved with the staff. The school is fully compliant with the provisions of the Fees Regulation Act as applicable to Chandigarh, the administrative orders and all directions of the honourable courts, issued in this regard.”

Further accusing Katwal of inciting parents, the statement said, “The association run by Katwal is not recognised by the school and he was also found instigating other parents not to pay fees.”

Principal Dr Parveena John Singh added that the school was willing to discuss the issue with the parents and will offer a 15% deduction as per the UT administration’s March 3 order.