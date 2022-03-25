Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Parked car catches fire in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Parked car catches fire in Ludhiana

The car owner alleged that some passersby had told him that they had seen a sanitary worker burning garbage near the spot in Ludhiana where his car was parked.
The charred remains of the car in Manna Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
The charred remains of the car in Manna Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A car parked in Manna Singh Nagar caught flames on Thursday morning.

The car owner alleged that some passersby had told him that they had seen a sanitary worker burning garbage near the spot where his car was parked.

Vipan Kumar, who owns a hosiery unit in the area, said, “I had parked my Suzuki Swift Dzire car here and gone to my factory. After some time, a local informed me that my car was on fire.”

He added that he doused the flames with the help of locals but the car was completely gutted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out