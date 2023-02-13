Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Passengers left a harried lot amid train delays, cancellations at the Ludhiana railway station

Passengers left a harried lot amid train delays, cancellations at the Ludhiana railway station

Published on Feb 13, 2023 02:21 AM IST

Though officials claimed that they had released prior information about the cancellation and delay of trains, harassed passengers spent hours at the station on Sunday.

Passengers were left hassled amid train delays, cancellations at the Ludhiana railway station. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Rail passengers in Ludhiana continue to be at the receiving end following abrupt cancellation of three trains and delay in timings of as many as five trains due to construction work underway at the Ambala-Delhi section of the railway tracks.

“Railway traffic was blocked at Taraori-Bhaini Khurd stations due to the construction of a bridge there,” officials added.

The three cancelled trains, include New Delhi-Kurukshetra EMU and Kurukshetra-Delhi Special, New Delhi - Jalandhar City Express, while Amritsar-New Delhi Express was short-terminated at Ambala.

The delayed trains, which were rescheduled by around two hours are Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim Express, Amritsar-Katihar Amrapali Express and Pathankot-Delhi Express. Chaotic scenes were witnessed as passengers struggled to secure berth in the trains.

Baljeet Singh, who was travelling with his family to Delhi said he had arrived 30 minutes before the scheduled time at the platform to board the Pathankot Delhi Express and was waiting for the last 60 minutes.

In the absence of proper seating arrangements given the footfall at the station; it is very inconvenient. Trains remained delayed by as long as eight hours in the last two months of January and December due to foggy weather.

Other passenger Manoj Kumar, who was travelling to Patna said he could not board the unreserved coaches on the last train as they were fully occupied.

Story Saved
Monday, February 13, 2023
