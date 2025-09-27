Passing out parade of Chandigarh’s 400 civil defence volunteers to be held on September 30

The Chandigarh administration is set to hold the first-ever passing out parade of civil defence volunteers on September 30 at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. The ceremony will begin at 9 am with around 400 trained volunteers taking part in the parade. The trained civil defence volunteers are expected to play a vital role in assisting the administration during disaster situations. (HT Photo for representation)

The volunteers have undergone comprehensive classroom training at MGSIPA, Sector 26, and intensive field training under the guidance of army officers at Chandimandir Cantonment.

Rajeev Verma, chief secretary of UT Chandigarh, will be the chief guest at the parade. He will review the passing out ceremony and encourage the volunteers for their dedicated service.

The trained civil defence volunteers are expected to play a vital role in assisting the administration during disaster situations. Their induction reflects Chandigarh’s commitment to strengthening civil defence mechanisms and promoting community safety.

The day-long celebrations will conclude with a valedictory function at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, at 3.30 pm. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will preside over the function as the chief guest. Certificates and accolades will be presented to the volunteers in recognition of their training, dedication, and spirit of service.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “This initiative strengthens Chandigarh’s disaster preparedness and embodies the spirit of volunteerism. Such trained volunteers are crucial in assisting the administration during emergencies and serve as role models for other states and union territories.”