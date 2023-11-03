Pathankot: Inter-state liquor smuggling racket busted, 3 held

The Pathankot police have busted an inter-state illicit liquor smuggling racket with the arrest of three of its members, including its kingpin, during a barricading in the Nangal Bhoor area of Pathankot. The arrested individuals have been identified as Surinder Kumar alias Sonu Daung, Manik alias Ajay Mahajan, and Shiv Kumar alias Chiku of HP.

With the arrest of the accused, the police also recovered 180 cartons of illicit liquor bottles, which were being smuggled from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab via two pickup vehicles.

The police have also confiscated two cars in which the accused were travelling.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that led by SHO Police Station Nangal Bhoor, SI Rajni Bala under the supervision of DSP city Sumeer Singh, resulted in the interception of two vehicles with registration numbers HP-12-E-1936 (Swift Dzire, white) and HP-86-5550 (Creta, white).

“A thorough search of the vehicles led to the discovery and confiscation of a significant cache of contraband liquor,” Khakh said.

The accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code, including 61-1-14, 78(2) Excise Act, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120 B, as registered at police station Nangal Bhoor, Pathankot. The arrested individuals will be presented in the local court, and their remand will be sought to uncover the entire supply chain, the SSP said.

