close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pathankot: Inter-state liquor smuggling racket busted, 3 held

Pathankot: Inter-state liquor smuggling racket busted, 3 held

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 03, 2023 08:22 AM IST

The arrested individuals have been identified as Surinder Kumar alias Sonu Daung, Manik alias Ajay Mahajan, and Shiv Kumar alias Chiku of HP.

The Pathankot police have busted an inter-state illicit liquor smuggling racket with the arrest of three of its members, including its kingpin, during a barricading in the Nangal Bhoor area of Pathankot.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Surinder Kumar alias Sonu Daung, Manik alias Ajay Mahajan, and Shiv Kumar alias Chiku of HP.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Surinder Kumar alias Sonu Daung, Manik alias Ajay Mahajan, and Shiv Kumar alias Chiku of HP.

With the arrest of the accused, the police also recovered 180 cartons of illicit liquor bottles, which were being smuggled from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab via two pickup vehicles.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The police have also confiscated two cars in which the accused were travelling.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Surinder Kumar alias Sonu Daung, Manik alias Ajay Mahajan, and Shiv Kumar alias Chiku of HP.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that led by SHO Police Station Nangal Bhoor, SI Rajni Bala under the supervision of DSP city Sumeer Singh, resulted in the interception of two vehicles with registration numbers HP-12-E-1936 (Swift Dzire, white) and HP-86-5550 (Creta, white).

“A thorough search of the vehicles led to the discovery and confiscation of a significant cache of contraband liquor,” Khakh said.

The accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code, including 61-1-14, 78(2) Excise Act, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120 B, as registered at police station Nangal Bhoor, Pathankot. The arrested individuals will be presented in the local court, and their remand will be sought to uncover the entire supply chain, the SSP said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out