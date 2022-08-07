Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail operations suspended
The operations on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line was on Sunday suspended till further orders due to damage and obstruction on the entire section following heavy rainfall and flash floods.
Divisional railway manager (DRM), Ferozepur, Seema Sharma ordered closure of the Kangra valley toy train which runs between Punjab’s Pathankot to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh.
Earlier closure orders of the railway track were issued on July 14 and now after re-assessing the situation, the DRM ordered to close down the service till further orders due to heavy rain fall.
In a statement, Sharma said that during the current monsoon season and heavy rainfall in the Kangra Valley, there have been various incidents of falling of heavy boulders, land slips and damage to bridges on the railway track at various locations from Pathankot to Jogindernagar.
Damage and obstruction is so severe that the train operations cannot be continued due to which, the entire section from Pathankot to Jogindernagar had to be suspended.
“Railway is putting in continuous efforts to clear the obstructions on the railway track and repair the damages. However, in the current situation, it is not possible to resume railway traffic on the Pathankot to Jogindernagar section, even for short patches also, at least till monsoon period is over,” she said.
The affected sections are Dalhousie Road- Nurpur (damage to protection work and pier of Bridge no. 32, water flowing over Danger level on Br. No. 70), Nurpur-Talara, Nagrotasuryan-Guler, Guler -Jawalamukhi Road, Jawalamukhi Road–Koparlahar, Koparlahar – Kangra, Nagrota–Palampur, Palampur-Baijnath Paprola and Baijnath Paprola–Ahju.
“In addition to the above locations, new locations are being affected due to the ensuing rainfall. Of all the above locations, damages to Bridge no. 32 are most critical as one pier of the bridge has damaged permanently and alignment of the track has been disturbed,” she said. ENDS
BMC says Mithi river rejuvenation work will begin in October
Mumbai: Come October and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will commence the much-awaited rejuvenation of the Mithi river to mitigate flooding and improve the quality of water, officials said. At the cost of ₹2,000 crore, Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Project will include the installation of 26 flood gates between Andheri airport and Mahim Creek to arrest sewerage and industrial waste, which will reduce pollution and improve the quality of water.
Ludhiana | PAU students threaten protest against CM
Punjab Agricultural University students continued their protest against the state government, over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled, on the PAU campus on Sunday— the 12th consecutive day of agitation. Babanpreet Singh, a member of PAU Students' Association, said they would stage a protest against chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is stated to visit the city on Independence Day.
DM inspects Kakori’s memorial site ahead of its anniversary on August 9
District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar inspected the preparations at Kakori's martyrs memorial site in Baz Nagar, Hardoi Road, for the upcoming event on the anniversary of the Kakori action to be held on Tuesday. During the inspection, Gangwar toured the entire property and assessed the arrangements made. The exhibition hall was also inspected by Gangwar. He asked the officials to ensure cleanliness on the access road and venue.
Cow deaths in UP’s Amroha: Probe panel submits report to CM
The committee that investigated the incident in which more than 60 cows died in a cow protection centre in Amroha district presumably after consuming poison-laced fresh fodder on August 4 submitted its confidential report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday. “We submitted the detailed report in a sealed cover to the chief minister on Sunday morning,” said one of the probe committee members while refusing to share findings.
Cops nab driver who stole ₹17 lakh cash from employer
Mumbai: The police on Sunday apprehended a 24-year-old driver in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing ₹17 lakh from hcomplainant Prakash Raut (51)'semployer last week. According to the police, complainant Prakash Raut (51) had withdrawn ₹15 lakh cash to pay salaries to his employees and had kept an additional ₹2 lakh in his car which was robbed by his driver Tulsidas Yogendra Patel. Patel did not turn up and his calls went unanswered.
