Pathanmajra says no bullets fired at cops, Haryana police slap FIR

On the run after being booked in a rape case, Sanaur Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra on Wednesday denied police claims of bullets being fired at cops who came to arrest him in Karnal and said he fled after learning that he would be killed in a “fake encounter”. The residents of Dabri village in Karnal alleged that 14 members of Laadi’s family were “picked up” by Punjab Police teams in connection with the case. (HT File)

Haryana Police registered a case against the AAP legislator and his relative Gurnam Singh Laadi for obstruction of discharge from official duty, escape from custody and other charges. The residents of Dabri village in Karnal alleged that 14 members of Laadi’s family were “picked up” by Punjab Police teams in connection with the case.

In two video messages released from an undisclosed location, hit out at AAP’s central leadership, alleging that he was being targeted by the “Delhi lobby”.

According to people in know of the matter, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), which is specially trained in carrying out operations against gangsters and notorious criminals, has been deputed to nab Pathanmajra.

The MLA claimed that he fled after learning that he would be killed in a “fake encounter”. “I never confronted the police. When they (Patiala police) came to arrest (me), I offered them langar. When they were busy having tea and snacks, I escaped (apprehending encounter). No bullet was fired,” said Pathanmajra in the video.

“I want to ask the police whether I confronted you or entered into a scuffle with you or fired any gunshot,” he asked in the video.

Patiala crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge Pradeep Bajwa had on Tuesday said: “We were able to arrest Pathanmajra but suddenly villagers and some miscreants started hurling stones and opened fire at the police team. Taking advantage of the commotion, the AAP MLA fled from the spot.”

Hitting out at the “Delhi lobby”, he urged fellow Punjab legislators and ministers to unite against what he described as attempts by “outside forces to destabilise the state”. The MLA said he has respect for the police but expressed dismay that they were “acting on the Delhi leaders’ directions”.

He criticised the scale of the crackdown, claiming 400-500 personnel -- including 8-10 superintendents of police (SPs), several deputy SPs and a dozen station house officers SHOs -- had been deployed to portray him as a fugitive gangster.

It is learnt that the AGTF was scanning CCTV footage and mobile locations to trace the MLA.

Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA, escaped from custody on Tuesday amid gunshots and stone pelting by his supporters after a police team went to arrest him in the rape case in Dabri village in Haryana’s Karnal district, where he was at the residence of one of his relatives. Efforts are on to nab Pathanmajra, police said on Wednesday.

According to an FIR registered at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala on September 1, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.

On Sunday, Pathanmajra had accused a senior IAS officer of failing to act on his repeated requests for desilting and clean-up of rivers, particularly the Tangri river, and had targeted AAP’s central leadership. However, AAP leader Baltej Singh Pannu on Tuesday said Pathanmajra started raising the flood issue and targeting the IAS officer only after learning that police could take action against him based on the woman’s complaint

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said Pathamajra has been booked on the complaint of Patiala police. “Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 121,132, 221, (causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 263 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) and 304 (snatching) of the BNS at Karnal Sadar police station. Action will be taken as per law,” he added.

When asked about any firing incident reported on Tuesday, the SP said: ““So far, no such incident (firing) has come to our notice.” The family of Laddi, MLA’s relative, denied allegations of firing or stone-pelting on cops. Dabri village residents met Karnal SP at his camp office on Wednesday night alleging “harassment of Laadi’s family” by Punjab cops.

Sikh leader and Laadi’s aide Apaar Singh Kishangarh said they met the SP and apprised him of the entire situation.