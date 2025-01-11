Patiala: 3 dead as car plunges into pond amid dense fog

Three youngsters lost their lives after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a pond in Patiala’s Dittupur village amid dense fog on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As per the villagers, five youngsters of Dittupur were in the car. As they faced visibility issues due to dense fog, one of them got out and started using his phone’s torch to navigate. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Hardeep Singh, 30, who was working with the Indian Navy, Inderjot Singh, 26, an employee at the Verka Milk Plant, and Kamalpreet Singh, 18, a Class-12 student.

As per the villagers, five youngsters of Dittupur were in the car. As they faced visibility issues due to dense fog, one of them got out and started using his phone’s torch to navigate. But despite that, the car plunged into the pond. Three of the car’s occupants drowned while one of them managed to swim to safety.

The trio’s body, along with the car, was fished out hours later.