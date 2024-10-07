Patiala: 3 killed, seven injured in head-on collision between two cars

In a tragic road accident, three people — including a mother and her son — died while seven were injured. It was a head-on collision between two cars near Shadipur village, on Patiala-Balbhera road that happened in the wee hours of Monday. The SHO said that the accused driver, who had parked his truck on the roadside without any parking lights, would be arrested soon. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Jaspal Kaur, 55, and her son Harinder Singh, 38, who were riding in the same car. The third deceased, who was in another car, has been identified as Poonam Kaur.

Patiala police said that the accident occurred around 4.30am when one of the cars tried to overtake a parked truck on the road and collided head-on with another car coming from the opposite direction. The injured were rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital where three were declared dead.

Sadar Police Station station house officer inspector Gurpreet Bhinder said that a case had already been registered against the truck driver, Balvir Singh of Baghaura village in Patiala, under sections 285, 106(1), 125(A), and 324(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

