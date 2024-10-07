Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patiala: 3 killed, seven injured in head-on collision between two cars

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Oct 07, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Patiala police said that the accident occurred around 4.30am when one of the cars tried to overtake a parked truck on the road and collided head-on with another car coming from the opposite direction. The injured were rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital where three were declared dead.

In a tragic road accident, three people — including a mother and her son — died while seven were injured. It was a head-on collision between two cars near Shadipur village, on Patiala-Balbhera road that happened in the wee hours of Monday.

The SHO said that the accused driver, who had parked his truck on the roadside without any parking lights, would be arrested soon. (HT Photo)
The SHO said that the accused driver, who had parked his truck on the roadside without any parking lights, would be arrested soon. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Jaspal Kaur, 55, and her son Harinder Singh, 38, who were riding in the same car. The third deceased, who was in another car, has been identified as Poonam Kaur.

Patiala police said that the accident occurred around 4.30am when one of the cars tried to overtake a parked truck on the road and collided head-on with another car coming from the opposite direction. The injured were rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital where three were declared dead.

Sadar Police Station station house officer inspector Gurpreet Bhinder said that a case had already been registered against the truck driver, Balvir Singh of Baghaura village in Patiala, under sections 285, 106(1), 125(A), and 324(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The SHO said that the accused driver, who had parked his truck on the roadside without any parking lights, would be arrested soon.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On