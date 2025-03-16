Patiala: Colonel, son ‘assaulted’ over car parking

The Patiala police on Saturday registered an FIR against unidentified people after a Colonel and his son alleged that they were assaulted over a car parking issue. Colonel Pushpinder Bath, who is currently posted at the army headquarters in New Delhi, claimed he was assaulted on the intervening night of March 13 and 14. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. (HT Photo)

Colonel Pushpinder Bath, who is currently posted at the army headquarters in New Delhi, claimed he was assaulted on the intervening night of March 13 and 14. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Though the FIR has been registered against unidentified people, the family members of the army officer have accused Punjab Police personnel of assaulting the father and son. It has been learnt that the police personnel were in civil dress when the scuffle broke out.

However, one of the policemen, who was accused by the army officer of assaulting him, claimed that it was the colonel and his son who attacked him.

Patiala SSP Dr Nanak Singh said that they have registered an FIR and started an investigation. He said they had registered the case on the statement of a dhaba owner.

While addressing a press conference in Patiala on Saturday, Jaswinder Bath, wife of Col Pushpinder Bath, claimed that her husband along with their son reached a dhaba near Government Rajindra Hospital on the intervening night of March 13 and 14.

She claimed that while they were standing outside the car and having their food, the accused police officers reached the spot and asked the Colonel to remove his car as they had to park their car. “When my husband objected to their language, one of them punched him. Later, all the police personnel thrashed my husband and my son,” said Jaswinder.

“The police have not named the cops as accused in the case. Moreover, this FIR was registered after senior army officers intervened,” Col Bath said while talking to HT.