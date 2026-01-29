Patiala: Head constable’s murder cracked, 2 minors among 6 held

Patiala police on Wednesday solved the murder of a head constable within 36 hours of the incident, arresting six accused, including two juveniles, and recovering the knife allegedly used in the crime. The deceased, identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Nabha, was posted at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala

Addressing a press conference at the Patiala police lines, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said all the accused were identified and arrested through coordinated operations. “The case has been worked out within 36 hours and the weapon of offence has also been recovered,” he said.

The deceased, identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Nabha, was posted at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala. His brother, Navdeep Singh, also sustained injuries in the attack. The incident occurred on Sunday (January 25) evening when the two brothers had gone to a confectionery shop in Nabha. Amandeep Singh was in civilian clothes at the time.

The SSP said the murder was the result of a minor verbal altercation. According to the police, a dispute broke out over payment at the shop, during which one of the accused argued with the deceased and his brother.

“In the heat of the moment, the accused called his associates. One of them brought a knife and stabbed the head constable twice in the chest,” Sharma said.

Of the six arrested, four are adults and two are juveniles. The accused have been identified as Sham alias Kaif, Ashish alias Aashi and Amit Kumar alias Ricky. The identity of the fourth accused has not been revealed. Besides, identities of juveniles have been withheld as per legal provisions.

The accused were produced in a court on Wednesday, which granted three days of police remand for further investigation. Responding to queries, the SSP said no links with any gangster had surfaced so far.

Samana CIA in-charge Ankurdeep Singh, who was part of the investigation team, said three of the accused have previous criminal records. He added that two of them had fled to Ludhiana after the incident and were arrested in a joint inter-district operation conducted by Patiala and Ludhiana police teams.