Patiala law varsity eases curbs, fails to placate protesters

Amid the ongoing protests by students at Rajiv Gandhi National Law University demanding resignation of the vice chancellor (VC), the authorities have eased the time window for the students leaving the campus. A protest at Rajiv Gandhi National Law University in Patiala on Sunday.

According to new orders, a copy of which is available with HT, students are now permitted to leave the campus between 6 am and 8 pm. Previously, students were allowed entry and exit only between 4 pm and 8 pm.

The stringent restrictions are said to have been one of the key factors fueling discontent against the VC. “All students are informed that they may exit the university through the main gate at any time between 6 am and 8 pm, provided they make proper entries in the register at the main gate,” reads a notice issued by the university’s registrar.

On Sunday, the students’ sit-in entered eighth day on campus. The relaxation in timings is seen as an attempt to pacify the protesting students who are staying put for removal of the VC.

It was his unannounced visit to the girl’s hostel that sparked the protest by students who accused the VC of violating students’ privacy. The female students alleged that the VC entered their hostel rooms “without prior information” on a Sunday afternoon, which they viewed as an invasion of privacy.

They further claimed that the VC had questioned their choice of clothing. VC Jai Shankar has already stated that he visited the hostel only to address the complaints about overcrowded conditions owing to double-sharing arrangements.

Meanwhile, the protesting students vowed to continue their protest and announced to boycott classes on Monday. They had boycotted the classes on Friday as well.

In a show of support, Patiala Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Dharamvira Gandhi on Sunday joined the protesters. Addressing the students, the MP urged the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, who serves as the chancellor of the university, to initiate an inquiry into the matter. He further suggested that the VC should step aside during the investigation. The MP termed the VC’s actions as reflective of a medieval and patriarchal mindset, especially for “commenting on the girls’ attire”.