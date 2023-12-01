Patiala man booked for raping woman at Kurali resort

Police have booked a 31-year-old man for raping a 30-year-old resident of Kurali, Mohali. As their relationship progressed, the accused proposed her for marriage, said the woman in her complaint to Mohali police. One day, he took her to a resort in Kurali, where he forced himself upon her. Later, he backtracked from marriage and threatened to kill her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant told police that she came in contact with the accused, Varinder Singh, a resident of Patiala, through Instagram in 2019. As their relationship progressed, Varinder proposed her for marriage. One day, he took her to a resort in Kurali, where he forced himself upon her. Later, he backtracked from marriage and threatened to kill her.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, Kurali police booked the absconding accused under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.