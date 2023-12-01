close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala man booked for raping woman at Kurali resort

Patiala man booked for raping woman at Kurali resort

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 01, 2023 05:26 AM IST

The complainant told Mohali police that she came in contact with the accused, Varinder Singh, a resident of Patiala, through Instagram in 2019

Police have booked a 31-year-old man for raping a 30-year-old resident of Kurali, Mohali.

As their relationship progressed, the accused proposed her for marriage, said the woman in her complaint to Mohali police. One day, he took her to a resort in Kurali, where he forced himself upon her. Later, he backtracked from marriage and threatened to kill her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As their relationship progressed, the accused proposed her for marriage, said the woman in her complaint to Mohali police. One day, he took her to a resort in Kurali, where he forced himself upon her. Later, he backtracked from marriage and threatened to kill her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant told police that she came in contact with the accused, Varinder Singh, a resident of Patiala, through Instagram in 2019. As their relationship progressed, Varinder proposed her for marriage. One day, he took her to a resort in Kurali, where he forced himself upon her. Later, he backtracked from marriage and threatened to kill her.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, Kurali police booked the absconding accused under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out