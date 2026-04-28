Patiala rail blast: Police bust Pakistan-backed terror module after botched sabotage

Patiala police on Tuesday unearthed a Pakistan-backed terror module and arrested four men following a botched sabotage attempt on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line on Monday night. Patiala deputy inspector general of police Kuldeep Chahal and SSP Varun Sharma addressing a press conference after the arrest of the four members of the Pakistan-backed terror module on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The breakthrough came after a suspected bomber, Jagroop Singh of Panjwar Khurd in Tarn Taran district, was killed when his explosive device detonated prematurely during an attempt to target the freight track near Bathonia village.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma and deputy inspector general Kuldeep Chahal confirmed that the module, linked to pro-Khalistani elements, was dismantled within 12 hours of the incident.

The arrested suspects—Pardeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh, Satnam Singh, and Gurpreet Singh—are habitual offenders.

Investigators identified Khalsa as the kingpin, alleging he maintained active links with handlers in Malaysia and Pakistan to coordinate attacks on public infrastructure.

The investigation shifted from a local sabotage probe to a major counter-terrorism case following the recovery of a SIM card, a mobile phone, and wires from the blast site.