Patiala range sees 93% conviction rate in NDPS cases

The Patiala range has recorded a conviction rate of 93.4% in cases tried under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since January 1, officials said, adding that the development comes amid an intensified crackdown on drug smuggling by the state government.

They said the crackdown, spearheaded in Patiala range by deputy inspector general (DIG) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, covers Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts.

Addressing the media at police lines, DIG Sidhu said that out of 228 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 212 culminated in convictions. He attributed the success rate to the robust investigations and co-ordinated prosecution efforts.

He said that during this period, 484 fresh NDPS cases were registered and 693 accused were arrested.

He said a cache of drugs, including 21.9kg heroin, 3.6kg smack, 2,525kg poppy husk, 17.5kg opium and 83 kg cannabis, was recovered. The DIG said police confiscated ₹15.18 lakh alleged drug money and impounded 56 vehicles.