Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patiala range sees 93% conviction rate in NDPS cases

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 11, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Patiala range sees 93.4% conviction rate in NDPS cases, with 212 out of 228 cases resulting in convictions amid a drug crackdown led by DIG Sidhu.

The Patiala range has recorded a conviction rate of 93.4% in cases tried under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since January 1, officials said, adding that the development comes amid an intensified crackdown on drug smuggling by the state government.

Drugs, including 21.9kg heroin, 3.6kg smack, 2,525kg poppy husk, 17.5kg opium and 83 kg cannabis, was recovered.
Drugs, including 21.9kg heroin, 3.6kg smack, 2,525kg poppy husk, 17.5kg opium and 83 kg cannabis, was recovered.

They said the crackdown, spearheaded in Patiala range by deputy inspector general (DIG) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, covers Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts.

Addressing the media at police lines, DIG Sidhu said that out of 228 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 212 culminated in convictions. He attributed the success rate to the robust investigations and co-ordinated prosecution efforts.

He said that during this period, 484 fresh NDPS cases were registered and 693 accused were arrested.

He said a cache of drugs, including 21.9kg heroin, 3.6kg smack, 2,525kg poppy husk, 17.5kg opium and 83 kg cannabis, was recovered. The DIG said police confiscated 15.18 lakh alleged drug money and impounded 56 vehicles.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala range sees 93% conviction rate in NDPS cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On