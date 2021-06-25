Patients left high and dry as doctors go on strike in Punjab

Patients were at the receiving end as doctors at government hospitals in Punjab boycotted work on Friday and held demonstrations against the recommendation of the sixth pay commission of delinking non-practising allowance (NPA) from basic pay.

Outpatient department (OPD) services remained non-functional in most government hospitals as protesting doctors refused to attend to patients.

The call for the day-long strike was given by the Joint Punjab Government Doctors Coordination Committee, which has members from the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association and is supported by the Punjab State Veterinary Officers Association, Punjab Medical Teachers Association, Rural Medical Officers Association, Punjab Dental Medical Officers Association and Punjab Ayurveda Officers Association.

Black badge protest at medical college in Faridkot

All OPDs in civil hospitals in Faridkot, Moga, Bathinda, Muktsar, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts remained closed. Patients unaware of the strike reached hospitals only to return after waiting to be attended.

The OPD services at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot was, however, functional. A few doctors of the medical college did not join the protest, while others registered their protest by wearing black badges on duty.

Dr Shilekh Mittal, the medical superintendent of the medical college and hospital, said: “There has been some impact on OPD services due to the strike but we are providing treatment to all patients. We have medical students on duty along with doctors, so patients are not facing any problem.”

Dr Chander Shekhar Kakkar, a senior vice-president of the PCMS Association, Punjab, said that all OPDs have been closed in the state to protest against the pay commission recommendations. “If the state government does not accept our demands, a decision will be taken after consulting association members to scale up the protest by closing more services on Monday. Our main demands are the restoration of NPA, 5% house rent to doctors and higher education allowance to all doctors equally,” he said.

“The medical college is providing OPD services despite the strike call. All medical college doctors do not directly come under the state health department and they also have interns. But we are going to ask them to close the OPD in support of the strike as this is a joint protest of doctors,” he said.

Emergency, Covid services unaffected

The OPD services besides academic and administrative work remained suspended at Government Rajindra Hospital and dental college in Patiala.

Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers Association general secretary Dr DS Bhullar said emergency and Covid-19 related services are on and these will not be affected due to the strike.

Rupinder Kaur, a patient’s attendant, said: “We have come for follow-up checks as my mother underwent surgery recently. Since the OPD services are unavailable, we have been told to visit some other day next week,” she said.

With input by Navrajdeep Singh in Patiala