Patients return unattended as OPD services at Ludhiana civil hospital hit amid strike

Many patients who had made their way to the civil hospital were forced to return unattended as the out-patient department (OPD) services remained suspended amid a doctors’ strike. Patients who were unaware of the strike turned up at the civil hospital in Ludhiana and had to leave dejected. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The strike followed a call by the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), which had earlier been on a partial strike since September 9 and upped the ante on Thursday.

60-year-old Shakuntla Devi, who had a head operation recently, said her stitches were scheduled to be opened on Thursday.

However, on reaching the civil hospital, she was informed that no doctors were available.

“She had to get her prescription renewed as all the medicines were finished,” said her son Mohit Rathore, who brought her to the hospital.

“They say the doctors are on strike. We don’t know when the doctors will come back,” he lamented.

The PCMSA has been pushing for assured career progression and better security for doctors.

13-year-old Aman, who had a lump under his right arm removed last year, has been on medication ever since. On Wednesday, he came to the hospital to have his prescription renewed but had to leave without medicine. Dozens of others like Shakuntla Devi and Aman, who were not aware of the strike, turned up at the hospital and had to return disappointed.

PCMSA state president Dr Akhil Sarin said that since the government was not ready to put the assurances in written, the body would convene on Sunday to decide the future course of action. He said that the strike may go on.

The OPD at the hospital sees around 800 patients every day. The patients were seen turning to the emergency ward. Emergency medical officer (EMO) Dr Sunita Agarwal said, “the load on emergency has increased and the patients who are being returned from OPD are coming here.”

Meanwhile, the health department has notified the hospitals to depute specialists to the emergency to compensate for the strike.