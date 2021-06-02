Patti shootout: Cong MLA’s aide among three held for Akali worker’s murder

Police on Tuesday solved the high-profile murder case of an Akali worker and his aide with the arrest of three persons, including an associate of Congress’ Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill.

Those arrested have been identified as Malkiat Singh, alias Laddu, of Patti, Paramjit Singh, alias Pumma, of Harike and Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Manochahal village. Laddu is Gill’s associate while Pamma is a commission agent at Patti grain market. Manna is also a close associate of criminal Preet Sekhon, who, according to police, had killed the victims.

Amandeep Singh alias Aman Fauji, who was close friend of former SAD minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s right hand Gurmukh Singh Ghulla, and his accomplice Prabhjit Singh of Patti, were shot dead by two car-borne men when they were returning after paying obeisance at a tomb in Patti on May 27.

Aman and Prabhjit’s third accomplice Samsher Singh, alias Shera, received a bullet injury in his stomach.

Police said gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is a resident of Harike and currently lives in Canada, had given ₹6 lakh to Preet Sekhon for executing the crime. Landa had conspired the killing along with Laddu, who was appointed vice-president of Majha Truck Union at Patti by the MLA in presence of deputy superintendent of police (DSP-Patti) Kuljinder Singh around a month ago.

Police said Laddu, a drug peddler, come into Landa’s contact through commission agent Pumma, who oversees Landa’s work in India. They said Laddu had been at loggerheads with Aman Fauji over stacking of food grains at Chuslewar wheat godown.

There are two truck unions in Patti — one is backed by the Congress and the other is led by Gulla, president of the Patti Majha Truck Union. Two months ago, the contract of stacking “specials” at Chuslewar godown was fetched by Ghulla’s union. “Lately, Laddu had a quarrel with Aman Fauji over stacking of wheat in the godown. He had been holding grudge against him,” said a senior police official.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said: “Someone conducted a recee of the spot on May 20 where the crime took place. CCTV footage led us to Laddu’s arrest. When Laddu was questioned, he disclosed that he had hatched the conspiracy to kill Fauji and his associates at Landa’s instance.”

“Laddu has also told us that Landa had sought ₹20 lakh ransom from a person. The person had discussed the ransom call with Aman Fauji. But, Fauji and his associates refused to give the ransom. After this, Landa discussed the matter with Laddu who was already against Fauji. The duo then hatched the conspiracy to kill him and his associates. Landa sent ₹6 lakh though Laddu for hiring Preet Sekhon,” the SSP said.

The SSP, however, refused to disclose the name of the person from whom ₹20 lakh ransom was sought.

Sekhon, who is already facing four criminal cases, including three of murder, had also posted on his Facebook page claiming the responsibility for the murder.

Landa is facing 11 criminal cases in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Chandigarh. Similarly, Laddu is facing two criminal cases, including one of attempt to murder, said police.

“I have asked the administration to take strict action Malkiat Singh ‘Laddu’. If anyone commits any mistake, he will have to face the music. I never protect criminals. If there is my involvement, I am ready to join the probe, said MLA Harminder Singh Gill.

Responding to Ghulla’s allegation, the MLA said: “Aman Fauji and Laddu were Ghulla’s aide. When Congress government came to power, Laddu joined us. But we never protect any accused. We also oppose those who are involved in drug smuggling.”