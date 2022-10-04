Patwari caught accepting 5,000 bribe in Ludhiana

A patwari was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on Monday.

The accused, Jaspreet Singh, is posted at the revenue halqa Hathur, Jagraon. Vigilance Bureau (VB) spokesperson said, “The patwari was arrested on the complaint of Resham Singh of Hathur village who said the government official was demanding ₹75,000 ( ₹3,000 per acre) to partition 25 acres of ancestral land.”

“The vigilance team laid a trap and caught the patwari accepting ₹5,000, the first instalment of the bribe, from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses,” the spokesperson said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.